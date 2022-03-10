Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $286.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

