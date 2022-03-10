Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LFC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

