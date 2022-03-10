Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,265 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 331,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

