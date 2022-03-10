Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $893,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,799,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

AA opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

