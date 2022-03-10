CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.43.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
