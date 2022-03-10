CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
