Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Sells $686,040.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70.

NYSE CCK opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.