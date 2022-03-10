Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

CYRX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 457,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

