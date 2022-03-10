Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.30

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

