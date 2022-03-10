CryptoTycoon (CTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $142,746.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $992,625.32 and $142,746.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $7.30 or 0.00018533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102907 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 900,750 coins and its circulating supply is 135,951 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.