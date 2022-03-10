CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CSX by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.61 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

