CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.