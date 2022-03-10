Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 191.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $4,850,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

