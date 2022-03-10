Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 17,709.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 666,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.77. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

