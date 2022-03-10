Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $813.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

