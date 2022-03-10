Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 160,055 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,055 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 622,060 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

