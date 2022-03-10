Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.