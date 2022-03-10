Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period.
VCIT opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
