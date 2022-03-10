Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.