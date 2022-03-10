CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce $26.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.91 million and the highest is $27.30 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

