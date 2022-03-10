Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curis were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Curis by 68.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 153,086 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Curis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,279,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Curis by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Curis by 197.7% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 114,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of CRIS opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.93. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

