Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,507,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 125,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after buying an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 324,128 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

