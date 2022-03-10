CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Shares Down 33.1%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) shares fell 33.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

Get CVS Group alerts:

About CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.