CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $131.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.04 million to $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $593.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $602.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.29 million, with estimates ranging from $682.10 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.