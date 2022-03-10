DA Davidson Trims Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Target Price to $7.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Aterian alerts:

Shares of ATER opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.