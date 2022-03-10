Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $33.40.
DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.