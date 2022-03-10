Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

