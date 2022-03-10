Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

DAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 1,525,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,637. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

