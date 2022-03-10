Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $18,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.44. 13,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.62. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.