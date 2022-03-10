Daniel Tillett Buys 20,301 Shares of Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett acquired 20,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.75 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,766.85 ($40,705.73).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Daniel Tillett acquired 17,729 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,179.40 ($43,196.64).
About Race Oncology (Get Rating)
