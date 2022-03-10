Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €54.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.70) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.18 and a 200-day moving average of €56.70.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

