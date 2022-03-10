Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNKEY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 55,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

