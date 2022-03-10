Dash Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $365.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $100.62 or 0.00256938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00576391 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,618,640 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

