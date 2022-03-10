David J Yvars Group Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 181,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

