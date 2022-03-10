David J Yvars Group Takes $75,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

