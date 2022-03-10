DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.