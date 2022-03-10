DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Under Armour makes up about 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 448,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 334,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 80,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,495. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

