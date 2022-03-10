DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.78. 42,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,728. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

