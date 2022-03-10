Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $520,920.61 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Delphy has a market cap of $520,920.61 and approximately $23,717.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

