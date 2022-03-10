Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

