Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 7.1%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.79. 186,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,412,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

