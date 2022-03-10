Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $28.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.
NYSE AU opened at $25.10 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
