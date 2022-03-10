Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $28.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

NYSE AU opened at $25.10 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

