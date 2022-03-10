Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.75

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.75 ($29.08) and last traded at €27.25 ($29.62), with a volume of 29939 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.60 ($30.00).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.49.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

