Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($7.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.60 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of €12.77 ($13.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

