Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTEGY opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.