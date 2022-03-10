DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

