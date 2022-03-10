DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.87. 89,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.