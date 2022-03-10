Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 118,104 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jamf by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jamf by 56.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 248,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $916,000.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,862 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,504 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

JAMF stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

