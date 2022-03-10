Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 216.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE opened at $195.47 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.51 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

