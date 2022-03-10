Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.81 Million Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 490,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

