Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4 Million Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 285.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.