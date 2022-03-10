Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

